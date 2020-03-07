Madinat Sandan light industries city launched

MUSCAT, MARch 7 – Sandan Development celebrated over the weekend the official opening of Madinat Sandan under the auspices of Shaikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing, as the first fully integrated city for light industries managed by the private sector in the Sultanate of Oman. Madinat Sandan is located in Halban, adjacent to the Muscat Expressway, providing a new service benchmark in the Sultanate, where it is distinguished by the integration between its commercial and industrial activities, especially those related to automotive and building materials business.

Offices include some government, clearing agents and other commercial services to assist businesses. Also providing service to this integrated city are banks, telecommunication offices, insurance companies, travel and tourism, restaurants, cafes and a medical clinic, area wise apartments of different styles and sizes for singles and families, mosque and petrol station. The chief guest toured the city with its auto showrooms, workshops and construction services, expressing his admiration for the well-organised and fully prepared readiness to do business easily and conveniently, whether for its business owners, employees, residents or visitors.

He told reporters that the Madinat Sandan represents a modern model for complete industrial cities, as those in charge of them were keen to provide all service facilities, including government services related to doing business, and this plays a big role in stimulating the commercial and industrial development. He added that the Sandan Industrial City provides many advantages to the owners of car showrooms, repair workshops and other activities to practice their business in an independent and organised place far from residential neighbourhoods, which reduces crowding and traffic, also noting that the presence of housing for workers with the availability of all service facilities and requirements for life has positive effects with regard to productivity and wards off social challenges that may result from their presence in residential neighbourhoods.

Business owners have started operating their commercial activities amid large demand from customers especially car showrooms, auto services, repair workshops, as well as new and used auto parts shops Commercial, construction, building materials, appliances, electronics have all found their home at Madinat Sandan.

Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Chairman of the Sandan Development Board of Directors, expressed his great pleasure with the official opening of the Madinat Sandan as the first project for the group that is developing projects in different sectors.

He stressed that Sandan Development is continuing to develop and proceeded with several projects, including: “Myriad Muscat” Residential Complex, the first integrated student housing complex in the Sultanate and located in the Al Khoudh area; Al Seef — Beach Villa Complex in Al Ashkara, and other projects Sandan plans to establish and announce.

He said that Sandan Development is keen to set up projects that meet the community’s need in all governorates of the Sultanate, in accordance to a clear strategy to meet the requirements of all segments, and to push the development process that the Sultanate is witnessing.

Al Kindi added that the Madinat Sandan will be a preferred option for investors due to its integrated organisation and facilities in addition to the presence of government and private service institutions as well as its convenient location at the Muscat Expressway. Madinat Sandan, it is expecting to receive more than 15,000 visitors daily, along with thousands of workers within the city with 1,200 industrial units and 1,200 residential units.

The Chairman emphasised that innovative and technology type of projects are characteristic of the Madinat Sandan is the as it embraces the first indoor car e-auction hall in the Sultanate, equipped with all modern systems, in addition to the open auto auction which is managed in an organised and effective manner.

Ali Hassan Sulaiman, CEO of the Sandan Development Company, expressed his happiness with the opening of the Sandan Industrial City to be a different model for doing commercial and industrial business as it was prepared in line with the requirements of the market, confirming its success in attracting many commercial and industrial activities, especially those related to the automotive activities. This makes it a major center for car trade and includes 47 car showrooms, repair and accessory shops and the largest used car parts “scrap” centre in Oman.

He stressed that the presence of services, both governmental and private, will have a major role in promoting commercial traffic. Madinat Sandan administration has been keen to provide services and communications solutions, travel and tourism offices, foreign exchange and financial institutions like Bank Muscat, in the context of ensuring the presence of some government agencies related to provide all facilities and clear procedures for investors and customers.

Madinat Sandan includes the largest market of used car showrooms in the Sultanate, along with other services supporting the automotive industry, such as insurance offices, finance offices, Sanad offices, part and accessories shops and maintenance workshops for checking and repairing cars, four-wheel car garages, tyre and polishing stores, ornamental and accessory stores in addition to other commercial and industrial activities.