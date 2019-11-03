Business Local 

‘Made in Oman’ Exhibition to come up next Monday

Oman Observer

Muscat:The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, represented by Sur Industrial City, is all set to organise ‘Made in Oman’ Exhibition next Monday.

The exhibition will be held under the auspices of His Excellency Dr. Rasheed bin Al Safi Al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board.

The two-day exhibition, which will be held at Sur City Walk, comes along the lines of the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 49th National Day.

Companies and factories based at Sur Industrial City will take part at the event to introduce the visitors to a variety of products and services.

The showcased products will comprise gas and petrochemicals products, fish, mineral water bottling and purification, cement, ceramic and marble products, boat industries, fiberglass, and wooden furniture in addition to other products.

A number of government bodies related to SMEs’ support will also participate in the exhibition.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4544 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Oil hits 2019 high above $72 on China growth

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oil hits 2019 high above $72 on China growth

SAF offers help to flood-hit Kuwait

Oman Observer Comments Off on SAF offers help to flood-hit Kuwait

Oman to host 9th GPCA Fertilizer Convention

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman to host 9th GPCA Fertilizer Convention