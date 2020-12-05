‘Made in Oman’ campaign spreads to new marketing outlets

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, Dec 5

High-level officials representing a number of stakeholder Omani government, public and private sector organisations have welcomed the ‘Made in Oman’ campaign, which has been organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, in cooperation with the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), The Authority of Small, Medium Enterprises Development, Consumer Protection Authority, and a number of other entities.

The campaign aims to support Omani industry by promoting its products, encouraging Omani and expatriate consumers to buy Omani products, and engendering community pride in national industries.

The campaign also seeks to open up new marketing outlets for the Omani products in commercial centres, malls and hypermarkets across the governorates of the Sultanate.

Commenting on the campaign, Nasima bint Yahya al Balushi, head of the national campaign team at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said: “Omani products have a good reputation abroad in terms of quality, while there are competitive local products of building materials, food products and other merchandise, which are being exported to more than 130 countries across the world. Buying local products will support the national economy, boost the sector’s contribution to the GDP, increase national economic income and support job creation.”

Eng Saleh bin Mohammed al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Food Investment Holding Company (OFIC) and Chairman of the Food Security Committee at the OCCI, stated: “It is very important to raise community awareness about the availability of the Omani product and its distinction in terms of being the best option for the consumers, as they are made to Omani specifications and quality standards. They must be given space on the shelves of major stores and hypermarkets whether they are the products of SMEs or big companies.”

Government-backed OFIC, he said, was giving particularly attention to food security objectives, having initiated projects in dairy processing and poultry farming — the products of which are being embraced enthusiastically by local consumers. Besides, electronic platforms launched in the wake of the pandemic are also patronising local products.

Said bin Abdullah al Kharousi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Omani Farmers Association, said: “It is necessary to intensify media campaigns at all levels by various print, visual and audio media, as well as in schools, colleges and universities, urging consumers to patronise Omani products as a national objective. Furthermore, Omani products should be suitably and prominently displayed at marketing outlets, while producers must be encouraged to adopt more attractive packaging and marketing techniques to promote their goods.”

He further added: “There is a plan to target some European markets by increasing the export of the Omani products to these markets, including the UK, France, Germany and Italy, while there are studies to target Russia and other neighbouring countries. But this may require additional government and logistics support.”

Eng Adnan bin Mohammed al Alawi, CEO of the Oman Dates Production and Packing Company, stressed the need for using modern technology to add value to local resources in churning out distinctive Omani products that can be promoted in overseas markets. He also noted the potential for investment and development of new agro-based products in partnership with international players.