Strategic project: 200 school buses planned for production this year



muscat, april 24

Karwa Motors, the Sultanate’s first bus assembly plant, is set to commence operations at Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ), with plans for the manufacture of around 200 buses this year, rising to between 500 and 700 buses annually in subsequent years.

According to Dr Ibrahim bin Ali al Balushi (inset), CEO, initial output is primarily targeted at schools. In an interview published in Duqm Economist, he said the project is a strategic partnership between Qatar Transport, the national transport company in Qatar with a 70 per cent stake, and a subsidiary of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the integrated sovereign wealth fund of the Sultanate of Oman, owning the balance 30 per cent.

Giving details about the plant, he said the factory has three main workshops: the cutting and welding workshop, the paint shop, and the equipment and engine assembly workshop.

Also on the premises is an inspection yard where engineers test each vehicle and certify it as meeting all specs.

The ‘Made in Oman’ buses, with their distinctive design and livery, are suitable for any motorable road in the Sultanate, and for all types of weather conditions as well.

Facilities at the Port of Duqm will enable the export of these vehicles, as well as the import of parts and raw materials. Overseas export markets include Asia and Africa, he added.

(Inputs from ONA)