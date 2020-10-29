‘Made-in-Gaza’ device fights coronavirus spread

GAZA CITY: Entering a Gaza City restaurant, customers are welcomed by a multi-tasking disinfection machine designed by a Palestinian businesswoman to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the crisis-hit enclave.

Spraying hand sanitiser while taking the person’s temperature, the two-metre high device offers an all-in-one disinfection experience.

If the body temperature is too high, a red signal will light up. Otherwise the restaurant door opens automatically to allow the customer in.

“In Gaza, we have basic devices imported from abroad to measure temperatures, and others to disinfect, but our devices combine multiple technologies in one’’, inventor Heba al Hindi said. The densely-populated Palestinian coastal enclave, under an Israeli-enforced blockade since 2007, was initially largely spared by COVID-19 when the pandemic broke out. But dire economic conditions, a poor healthcare system and chronic electricity shortages, partly caused by the blockade, made Gaza especially vulnerable to the virus.

Confirmed infections in the enclave have topped 5,440 with 31 deaths.

“When COVID-19 reached the Gaza Strip, I told myself I had to find a way to fight its spread’’, said Hindi.

“Then came the idea of creating a sanitiser and I designed these smart machines.”

The 37-year-old mathematics graduate heads Innovation Makers, a company that has developed eight anti-Covid products, including a blue and yellow robot-like machine to appeal to children. — AFP

