Madayn virtual seminar targets Indian investment

MUSCAT, OCT 10 – The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), in cooperation with the Asian-Arab Chamber of Commerce in India, organised a virtual seminar entitled ‘Investment Incentives in Madayn’. More than 80 investors and businessmen took part in the seminar which comes in line with the efforts made by Madayn to attract more foreign investments to the Sultanate and strengthen partnerships with the private sector, particularly in the industrial sector.

Speaking during the seminar, Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, emphasised on the strong bilateral trade relations between the Sultanate and India. Al Hasani said that the seminar presents an opportunity to introduce the incentives and facilities offered by Madayn to the participating investors and businessmen. Al Hasani added that Madayn aims at enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence. To achieve this, Madayn is making significant efforts to attract industrial investments and provide continued support through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services and easy governmental processes.

