Madayn unveils one-stop investment centre

Single window: Masar Service Centre officially inaugurated in Al Rusayl and Suhar



BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, DEC 1

Masar Service Centre, an initiative of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), was officially inaugurated at Al Rusayl and Suhar Industrial Cities on Tuesday under the auspices of Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry and Chairman of Madayn’s board of directors; Eng Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI); Mohammed bin Sulaiman al Kindi, Deputy Governor of Muscat; and Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn.

Commenting on the significance of Masar Service Centre, Shaikh Khalifa said: “I believe that the centre and its objectives will be welcomed by those who are interested in investing in the Sultanate.

As for the Foreign Ministry of Oman, we are ready through our embassies in the brotherly and friendly countries to serve the purpose of Oman Vision 2040 and I hope all the efforts that are being undertaken by the various government bodies will contribute to attracting more investments to the Sultanate.”

Ibtisam al Farooji, Masar Service Centre project manager, explained that the facility presents a unified system to facilitate investment procedures for the investors as they are now able to obtain necessary approvals, permits and licenses under one platform and within a specific period of time.

“Masar Service Centre comes along the efforts of Madayn to offer integrated services to the investors and subsequently boost an attractive and ideal investment and business environment in the Sultanate,” she pointed out.

Masar Service Centre is designed to offer integrated services provided by Madayn and other government bodies. Masar provides a flexible, easy and transparent interaction between the business community and the government, and provides a reliable and secure environment for the investors to conduct day-to-day transactions with the concerned bodies. TO PAGE 14

