Madayn to host Oman, India Investment Meet

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is all set to organise the Oman-India Investment Meet during September 29–30, at Crowne Plaza Muscat under the auspices of Yahya bin Saeed al Jabri (pictured), Chairman of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm and Chairman of Ithraa.

The event comes within the efforts of Madayn to attract foreign investments to the Sultanate and strengthen partnership with the private sector, particularly in the industrial sector.

The meet will host a high profile business delegation from India comprising 35 businessmen representing sectors such as food, logistics, information technology, telecommunications and renewable energy. A number of business and investment officials representing the public and private sectors in the Sultanate will also attend the event.

The event will offer an ideal platform to underscore the investment opportunities in Oman in general and Madayn’s industrial cities in particular.

It will also offer a great opportunity to explore partnerships between the Omani and Indian companies and factories, which will eventually add value to the national economy and provide job opportunities for the Omani cadres in the industrial sector.

This high level event comes to highlight Madayn’s vision in enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

The event comes in line with Madayn’s efforts to achieve its objectives which include attracting foreign investments to the Sultanate and localising the national capital; contributing to stimulating the private sector to achieve sustainable economic and social development; achieving environmental sustainability, and contributing to the creation of new job opportunities for the national cadres.

