Madayn tells companies to follow SC guidelines

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, Madayn, has ordered investors and business owners in various industrial cities, including Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone, to follow the decisions of the Supreme.

The companies must ensure the implementation of precautionary measures in the factories and industrial units to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), while not allowing the employees to be accommodated inside the factories and industrial units. –

Employees should not move outside the facility during the movement ban. – Trucks weighing 3 tonnes or above, water tankers, and sewage water tankers are excluded from the decision. – Loading and unloading activities at factories and warehouses are allowed during the lockdown hours. –

Providing and storing all the necessities of the companies and factories (raw materials, packaging materials, food and medical supplies, etc.), and ensuring that these necessities are delivered to the industrial units within the industrial cities before the aforementioned lockdown period.

Madayn will continue its field visits to the industrial units during the lockdown period to follow up on the implementation of health requirements and precautionary measures.

Madayn Emergency Room will also continue receiving related inquiries and complaints through 24449685 or via WhatsApp: 92389609.