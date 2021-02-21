Madayn takes part in Gulfood 2021

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is participating in Gulfood 2021, one of the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade shows, which opened at Dubai World Trade Centre on Sunday.

The five-day event features 2,500 companies representing the food and beverage industry from various countries worldwide.

Hamood bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director of Omani Products Department at Madayn, said Madayn is participating at Gulfood for the ninth consecutive year, reflecting its desire to promote Omani products and explore new markets globally.

“Gulfood presents an ideal opportunity for the Omani food industries to feature their high quality products to visitors from different countries. Madayn aims through the exhibition to disseminate awareness on the objectives of ‘Made in Oman’ campaign outside the Sultanate, identify new markets and business opportunities, and attract new consumers regionally and internationally’’, Al Balushi pointed out.

Through Gulfood 2021, the Omani companies aim at enhancing the presence of their products in various markets, and get familiarised with the latest products, trends and technologies in the food and beverage industry.