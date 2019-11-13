Madayn says 45 per cent work in Al Mazunah complete

Madayn is implementing a number of key projects in Al Mazunah Free Zone in Dhofar Governorate, officials said during a media interaction on Wednesday. According to Said bin Abdullah al Balushi, acting Director General of Al Mazunah Free Zone, work is on track in developing phase one (second package) of the free zone, as the completion rate has reached 45 per cent.

“The project of transmitting electricity to the companies (cables and transformers), by Rural Areas Electricity Company, has touched 95 per cent of completion rate, while the broadband project is 85 per cent complete,” he said.

Early next year, Al Mazunah Free Zone will implement electronic surveillance systems (cameras and tracking systems) at an estimated cost of RO 1.250 million. Additionally, a tender has been prepared for establishing the facility building in the free zone, which will provide various services and facilities to the investors to facilitate investment operations under one roof.

The proposed project will be implemented in two phases on an area exceeding 11,000 square metres. Efforts are under way to set up a hotel in the free zone to be constructed by the Omani Yemeni Group, Al Balushi pointed out. “By the end of August this year, the number of projects stood at 220 compared to only 33 during the same period in 2012. In addition, the volume of imported goods to the free zone has touched nearly 410,000 tonnes by the end of August 2019 compared to 10,000 tonnes during the same period in 2012,” he said.

The same period also witnessed movement growth of loaded trucks from the border points to Al Mazunah Free Zone from 3,301 in 2018 to 6,891 trucks, marking an increase of 109 per cent, Al Balushi added.

The current total area of Al Mazunah Free Zone has reached 4.5 million sqm. In 2018, the free zone has received an additional 10.8 million sqm for the future expansions.

Al Balushi informed that three factories have officially been inaugurated this November. The first is specialised in water packaging and bottling, the second is specialised in napkins industry, and the third is specialised in the manufacturing of household appliances.

The free zone is currently studying a bid of establishing an economic dry port of the free zone. “This project shall save cost, time and efforts of the investors at Al Mazunah Free Zone, as well as provide shipping service from commercial warehouses and factories in the free zone to countries worldwide and vice versa,” Al Balushi said. The free zone is also studying to float a bid of establishing a residential city as an area has been allotted for the project. General incentives are offered to investors in the free zone, including customs’ exemptions, 100 per cent foreign ownership, no minimum capital requirements, and Omanisation rate stands at 10 per cent.