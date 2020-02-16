Madayn represents Oman at Gulfood 2020 in Dubai

The Sultanate, represented by the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn in cooperation with Ithraa, is participating at one of the world’s largest annual food and hospitality events — Gulfood 2020, which commenced yesterday (Sunday) at Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates. Gulfood 2020, which will continue till Thursday this week, is witnessing participation of more than 200 countries represented by 5,000 companies spread over 120 national pavilions.

Hamood bin Abdullah al Balushi, Acting Director General of Marketing and Media at Madayn said that Madayn is representing Oman for the eighth consecutive year at Gulfood event. “The exhibition presents a major international platform that allows us to showcase Omani products and explore new markets.

Besides, the Omani companies and factories specialised in the food sector are always keen to participate in this event to showcase their products to over 98,000 visitors from different countries,” Al Balushi commented.

He added that this exhibition offers an ideal platform to promote the Omani products, which have been witnessing great demands within and outside the Sultanate during the past period.

Through its presence at this event, Madayn aims to achieve the objectives of ‘Made in Oman’ campaign which include promoting the Omani products abroad, exploring new markets and attract different segments of consumers at regional and international levels.

A number of Omani companies and factories from the food industry are participating in this event under the umbrella of Madayn. The participants aim at enhancing awareness on their businesses and eventually increase their competitiveness and expand their commercial activity in foreign markets. These companies include Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Salalah Macaroni Company, Oman Foodstuff Factory, Omani Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, Sweets of Oman Company, Al Joudha Food Tech Lab, Al Bahja Group and Al Zain Poultry Farms.

This year marks Gulfood’s 25th edition anniversary, and according to the organisers, the exhibition presents an ideal platform for food professionals looking to source the latest products, gauge market developments and connect with global suppliers.

Related