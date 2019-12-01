Madayn pavilion at Saudi Arabia expo attracts wide interest

A large number of business owners and investors flocked to the pavilion of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) at the ninth edition of the international food, beverage and hospitality exhibition — Horeca 2019 — which concluded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia recently.

Held at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre, the event hosted around 370 companies hailing more than 40 countries. A number of Omani companies and factories took part at the event under the umbrella of Madayn and showcased their products.

Hamood bin Abdullah al Balushi, Director of Omani Products Department at Madayn, said Horeca 2019 presented an ideal opportunity to disseminate awareness on the ‘Made in Oman’ campaign.

“We aimed at the event to elaborate on the objectives of the campaign and introduce the investors and consumers to a variety of Omani products and their capability to compete locally and internationally,” Al Balushi pointed out.

Al Balushi noted that Horeca 2019 also offered a great platform to introduce the investors to the various investment opportunities available in the industrial cities of Madayn.

“It was a great opportunity to highlight these opportunities as the development project of Samayil Industrial City is nearly completed on an area of more than 7.5 million sqm, and the 7th phase of Suhar Industrial City covers an area exceeding 21 million sqm,” he said.

He added, “We highlighted the incentives and facilities offered by Madayn to the investors which include lease period of lands and facilities for up to 30 years, renewable for the same period (83.5 baisa/per meter per month); right to waive the lease right for the remaining period of the contract; right to sell constructions and buildings on the leased land; right to involve new partners in the lease contract; fair evaluation of buildings and facilities upon the termination of the lease contract; developed and equipped lands with basic services (water, electricity, telecom, roads); and transparent legal frameworks illustrating rights and obligations; punctuality in service delivery; among other incentives.”

Represented at the expo were Oman Foodstuff Factory (Al Mudhish), National Tea Company (Mumtaz), and Areej Vegetable Oils and Derivatives, among other Omani companies.

