Madayn organises workshop on Masar services

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is organising a three-day workshop on the services that will be offered through Masar Investment Window. The first day of the workshop, which kicked off on Sunday, highlighted the mechanism and tasks to be delivered by Masar and briefed the participants on the Foreign Investment Law. The workshop also discussed updates on Invest Easy platform and commercial registration.

The three-day workshop will also highlight several related topics in cooperation with the relevant bodies. Such topics will include investment in free, economic and industrial zones; inspection and supervision aspects; industrial licenses; in addition to the roles and services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Manpower, and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the investment process.

