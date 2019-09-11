Madayn organises promotional campaign in Guangzhou

The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) concludes today, September 12, a three-day promotional campaign in Guangzhou, China in cooperation with China’s Ministry of Commerce showcasing investment opportunities in Oman in general and the industrial cities under Madayn in particular.

The campaign in Guangzhou included a seminar, b2b meetings and field visits. Addressing the audience at China Guangdong ‘Belt and Road’ Opportunities and Challenges Seminar, Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, CEO of Madayn, stated that Madayn has a rich experience over a span of more than 35 years in the construction, management and operation of industrial cities in the Sultanate.

“The journey began with Al Rusayl Industrial City in Muscat, and today Madayn is managing and operating seven industrial cities in addition to Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone. The total area of the industrial cities of Madayn has touched more than 100 million sqm,” he said.

Al Hasani also elaborated on Madayn’s vision which is to enhance the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Khalid bin Sulaiman al Salhi, Director of Marketing and Promotion at Madayn, highlighted the available investment opportunities in the various industrial cities under Madayn, and the incentives and facilities offered to the investors.

Al Salhi also briefed the audience on the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, which aims at creating, promoting and developing Oman as a robust, diverse, prosperous and self-sustaining knowledge-driven economy.

Moreover, a brief was delivered on Al Mazunah Free Zone which has witnessed in recent years the completion of a lineup of services including road network, electricity, water, sewage and telecom services. Al Salhi pointed out that the general free zones’ incentives comprise 30 years of tax free operations, customs’ exemptions, 100 per cent foreign ownership and no minimum capital requirements.

Related