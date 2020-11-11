Local 

Madayn Industrial Academy organises ‘Training of Trainers’ programme

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, represented by Madayn Industrial Academy, organised on Wednesday ‘Training of Trainers (TOT)’ programme.

This training programme is part of a series of programmes organised by Madayn to qualify and develop the human cadres in its various industrial cities.

Moderated by Dr Khamis al Muniri, Director General of Madayn Industrial Academy, the TOT programme aimed at enhancing training skills of the human cadres of Madayn and develop their competencies to deliver training programmes, workshops and awareness lectures for the employees of Madayn and the investing companies and factories in the industrial cities. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8642 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

EGCA Board approves local subscription of RO 2 million

Oman Observer Comments Off on EGCA Board approves local subscription of RO 2 million

Video: Speech of the Minister of Health

Oman Observer Comments Off on Video: Speech of the Minister of Health

Muscat Airport opening: No dates finalised yet, MoTC refutes speculations

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Muscat Airport opening: No dates finalised yet, MoTC refutes speculations