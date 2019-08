Muscat: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is organising a one-week training programme in the Governorate of Dhofar on simplification of work procedures.

The programme, which is being held at Salalah Gardens Hotel, is part a series of programmes organised by Madayn to develop and train citizens in various industrial cities.

The programme aims at highlighting the methods of simplifying procedures and carrying out practical activities that help participants to get acquainted with the tools of mapping processes, detecting problems and identifying opportunities for enhancement.

Moreover, the programme underscores best international practices that contribute to understanding complexity and identifying areas for improvement.

— ONA

