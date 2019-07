Salalah: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) is organising the Omani Products’ Exhibitions at Carrefour and Lulu hypermarket in Salalah as part of the Salalah Tourism Festival 2019. Held as part of Madayn’s ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign, the two exhibitions were inaugurated by Shaikh Salim bin Ufait al Shanfari, Head of Dhofar Municipality.

Visitors expressed their admiration for the Omani produ-cts on display and hailed the ‘Made in Oman’ campaign.

It should be noted that ‘Made in Oman’ Campaign aims at encouraging consumers to choose locally made products.

— ONA

