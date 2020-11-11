Madayn holds ‘Training of Trainers’ Programme

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, represented by Madayn Industrial Academy, organised on Wednesday ‘Training of Trainers (TOT)’ programme. This training programme is part of a series of programmes organised by Madayn to qualify and develop the human cadres in its various industrial cities. Moderated by Dr Khamis Al Muniri, Director-General of Madayn Industrial Academy, the TOT programme aimed at enhancing training skills of the human cadres of Madayn and develop their competencies to deliver training programmes, workshops and awareness lectures for the employees of Madayn and the investing companies and factories in the industrial cities. — ONA

