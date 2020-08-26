Madayn holds meeting with new Board Chairman

MUSCAT, AUG 26 – Dr Saleh bin Said Masan, the newly appointed Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Commerce and Industry, and Chairman of Madayn’s board of directors, visited on Wednesday the headquarters of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat. He was briefly about the key projects in the various industrial cities of Madayn, available investment opportunities in the industrial cities including for the SMEs, Madayn’s institutional transformation and strategic plan in line with Oman Vision 2040, in addition to review of Madayn’s financial position and financing of existing and future projects.

Dr Masan was also introduced to the vision of Madayn in enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Madayn officials delivered a presentation on Oman Investment and Development Holding Company (Mubadrah), which was established by Madayn to develop and improve the operational processes, competitiveness, infrastructure and facilities of the various industrial cities. Mubadrah also aims at strengthening Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and attracting international developers and operators in accordance with best practices in the development of industrial cities.

The officials also highlighted Masar Service Centre, which is designed to offer an investment window with a unified system that facilitates and simplifies the procedures for the investors, which allow the investors to obtain approvals, permits and licenses required for their projects under one roof and during specific time period.

Additionally, Madayn officials delivered a presentation on the National Business Centre (NBC), which offers promising Omani entrepreneurs a platform to develop their business ideas into growing ventures.

Moreover, a presentation was delivered on Madayn Industrial Academy which was established by Madayn with the aim of developing national human cadres of Madayn, and the companies and factories based in the various industrial cities.

The Under-Secretary was also briefed on Shumookh Investment and Services, which was established in 2010 to develop globally competitive industrial infrastructure in the industrial cities of Madayn and create the best environment for the growth of industries in Oman through the attraction of strategic partnerships to invest and implementation of diverse infrastructure development projects in the industrial cities of Madayn. Briefs were also highlighted on the security system of Madayn, masterplan of Samayil Industrial City, and the existing projects at Al Mazunah Free Zone.

