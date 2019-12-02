Madayn health drive kicks off

MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, represented by its Social Responsibility Department, launched a three-day health campaign with the objective of disseminating health awareness and providing free medical consultations and check-ups for various segments of the society.

The campaign began at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat on Monday, and will be in Al Jafnayn on Tuesday, and in Al Khoudh village on Wednesday.

The campaign aims at targeting the employees of the companies and institutions that are based in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat, as well as the communities in Al Jafnayn and Al Khoudh Village. The campaign aspires to highlight health related topics and the significance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. As part of the campaign, free medical consultations and check-ups of blood sugar, blood pressure and Body Mass Index (BMI) are being provided in cooperation with Starcare Hospital.

Madayn has been making efforts to develop a consultancy study on social responsibility policy of Madayn in order to develop a clear CSR policy for all the companies and factories based in Madayn’s industrial cities. Concerned parties at Madayn were involved and external parties including decision-makers in the industrial sector represented by the companies and factories in the industrial cities were also approached to take part in this strategy. Madayn is undertaking constant efforts to support social responsibility activities.

In recent years, Madayn has launched a series of initiatives to activate its policies and objectives that contribute to achieving sustainable partnership and development.

