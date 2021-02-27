Madayn continues efforts to prevent coronavirus

MUSCAT: In line with the efforts made to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the industrial cities, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn is continuing with its monitoring action to ensure the procedures are implemented in accordance with the enforced measures in Madayn to deal with cases of coronavirus (covid-19).

Madayn also monitors the duration of closure procedures according to the situation assessment in coordination with the epidemiological investigation team formed by the Ministry of Health.

Madayn officials conducted 4,415 inspection visits to various industrial units until February 18. From these visits, 3,487 industrial units were found adhering to the precautionary measures, while warnings and practice correction notices were issued to 928 industrial units. Moreover, violations were filed in 152 industrial units, of which 133 were closed.

During the same period, Madayn, in cooperation with Oman Investment and Development Holding Company (Mubadrah), implemented sterilisation and disinfection operations for 224 industrial units in addition to sterilisation operations that included all the administration buildings in the industrial cities, Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone. It is worthwhile mentioning that Madayn Emergency Room has received 2,088 communications during the same period.

During their field visits, Madayn officials aim at spreading awareness on workplace safety and healthy practices among the workers in the companies and factories, and imposing penalties on the industrial units that are not adhering to the precautionary procedures. Such violations include the lack of personal protection tools; absence of physical distance between workers, especially those operating in production lines, and during rest areas; invalidity of temperature measurement devices with inaccurate readings; and insufficient quantities of hand sanitisers at the workplace. Madayn Emergency Room receives coronavirus related enquiries and complaints through 24449685 or via WhatsApp: 92389609.