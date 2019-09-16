Madayn and Daleel Petroleum sign cooperation agreement

A cooperation agreement was signed on Sunday between the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) and Daleel Petroleum — one of the leading oil producing companies. The agreement was inked by Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn, and Zhang Jianli, managing director and Abdullah Al Shanfari, deputy managing director at Daleel Petroleum.

The agreement comes along the lines of strengthening relations between the public and private sectors. Based on this agreement, Madayn will provide company listings and available job opportunities in various fields in Oman, and exchange best practices and facilities of the National Business Centre to support Omani entrepreneurs in line with the objectives of Daleel Petroleum. Moreover, the agreement incorporates Daleel’s collaboration with Madayn Industrial Academy in the area of training as a way to boost Omanisation and develop the skills of the human cadres, with the aim of playing a key role in the ICV development programme.

Through this cooperation, Madayn seeks to contribute to its developmental role and achieve its overall objective of creating comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development. In this regard, Madayn Industrial Academy was recently introduced in cooperation with key partners. The objective of the academy is to offer vocational and technical training programmes for the national cadres to enhance their productivity and equip them with necessary skills to meet the market’s requirements. It is worth mentioning that Madayn has adopted training and rehabilitation programmes since 2011 for the national cadres working in factories and companies based in the various industrial cities.

Besides, the cooperation between Madayn and Daleel shall enhance the role played by Madayn’s initiative – the National Business Centre (NBC). NBC offers an ideal platform for promising Omani entrepreneurs to develop their business ideas and advance them into growing ventures.

