Madayn Academy studies HR performance of industrial cities

BUSINESS REPORTER

MUSCAT, NOV 4

Madayn Industrial Academy has implemented a series of training programmes for the employees of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) and the companies and factories investing in Madayn’s industrial cities during 2020, says Dr Khamis bin Said al Muniri, Director General of Madayn Industrial Academy.

Al Muniri informed that the academy has carried out several studies and consultations during 2020, which included a study analysis on human resources performance that targeted all the employees of Madayn’s head office, industrial cities, Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone, and another study analysis on the operational cost for the units and the industrial cities of Madayn.

“The human resources performance analysis adopted descriptive method where interviews were taken as the fundamental tool through asking direct questions, followed by analysis, discussion, and drawing out results.

In fact, these interviews play a pivotal role in facilitating interactive discussions, analysis and interpretation of the employees’ answers,” Al Muniri said, adding: “Moreover, a dedicated form to the human resources analysis was prepared by the supervising committee and was used in this study. Document analysis was also employed for the tasks of the directorates and departments, job descriptions, and employees’ data.”

Madayn, represented by the academy, has signed this year a number of agreements that support the role and objectives of the academy.

Of these agreements, a cooperation programme was signed with the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation to develop joint plans that link the outputs of higher education institutions with the investing companies in the industrial cities of Madayn.

The agreement aspires to strengthen integration between the current and future development plans of the industrial cities and the fields of higher education, scientific research and innovation, as well as develop the curricula of higher education institutions regarding the various specialisations that are linked with the industrial needs of the sector and the companies in the industrial cities.

Another agreement was signed with Amazon for Environment and Sustainability to provide a healthy environment in Madayn’s industrial cities. This agreement comes in line with Madayn’s efforts to support entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises.

Through this agreement, consultations will be carried out in the field of identifying and measuring air pollution in the industrial cities, presenting scientific solutions to the investors to address the various environmental effects caused by pollution, and ensure a healthy work environment within these industrial cities.

