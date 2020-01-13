Macron expresses condolences

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences and sympathy from President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Macron expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people on this immense loss. He described the late Sultan as the respected ruler whose opinion is heeded by everyone.

President Macron hailed the wisdom and courage of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour in a time of great turmoil, as he worked tirelessly to resolve regional conflicts, and constantly called for peace and mutual tolerance, showing patience, determination and clarity.

Related