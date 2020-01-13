Head stories 

Macron expresses condolences

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences and sympathy from President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.
In his cable, President Macron expressed his sincere condolences and deep sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people on this immense loss. He described the late Sultan as the respected ruler whose opinion is heeded by everyone.
President Macron hailed the wisdom and courage of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour in a time of great turmoil, as he worked tirelessly to resolve regional conflicts, and constantly called for peace and mutual tolerance, showing patience, determination and clarity.

You May Also Like

State Council to discuss Tender Board law and standard of living today

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council to discuss Tender Board law and standard of living today

Fixed price for sale of treated water

Oman Observer Comments Off on Fixed price for sale of treated water

Oman to host region’s largest e-waste processing plant

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Oman to host region’s largest e-waste processing plant