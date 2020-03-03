M98 fuel price not fixed by govt: MOG

Muscat: The Ministry of Oil and Gas (MOG) said that its pricing committee does not fix the price for M98 fuel as it is imported and not produced in the sultanate.

The ministry was responding to a query raised by a citizen who wanted to know the difference between M98 and M95 grades and their prices when compared with neighbouring markets.

The ministry stated that there is a difference between the 98 Ultimax fuel sold by in Omanoil as it contains a higher octane ratio, while the Vpower fuel in Shell is from a mixture produced by the company.

It added that the prices are determined by the two companies as per the market competition.