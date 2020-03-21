M-91 output falls 25 per cent in Jan

Muscat: The Sultanate recorded a fall in the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by refineries at the end of January 2020 by 25 per cent, with the output falling to 1.04 billion barrels compared to 1.39 billion barrels produced in January 2019.

The output of super grade petrol (M-95) reached 1.28 billion barrels until the end of January 2020, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Gas oil (diesel) output declined by 2 per cent to 2.34 billion barrels while aviation fuel production fell by 3 per cent to 1.36 billion barrels at the end of January 2020 over the same period in 2019. Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) dropped by 18 per cent to 623.3 million barrels during the period under review.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol (which is the cheapest petrol available in the market), 764.3 million barrels were sold in the domestic market.

However, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol remain unchanged while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country was at 1.12 billion barrels during the first month of 2020. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil and LPG rose by 9 per cent and 15 per cent to reach at 447.7 million barrels and 258.6 million barrels in January 2020, respectively.

Production of polypropylene by Orpic in January 2020 was 14,900 metric tonnes (MT) while output of paraxylene and benzene was 52,100 MT and 15,700 MT respectively. — ONA

