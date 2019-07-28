Lyrical and lush: Wadi Al Arbeieen

Wadi Al Arbeieen attracts a large group of tourists and photographers throughout the year as it is tranquil and close to the city (130 km from Muscat).

It is also an ideal site for mountain climbing, hiking and swimming in deep water pools. People, however, should be careful while swimming as many have lost their lives after drowning, residents near the wadi told the Observer.

Locals at Wadi Al Arbeieen thanked the authorities for their attempts to set up public amenities at the Wadi. “The authorities built public toilets. The pools should be supervised by lifeguards so that people to spend their holidays safely”, they said.

Flash floods are another risk. Many tourists usually come to this area without adequate information about the weather condition. They should be careful before venturing into wadis as there are no lifeguards around.

Located in the Wilayat of Qurayyat, the wadi offers picturesque views of life date palm orchards and farms. Boating in the boats provides a great opportunity to see the farms and tiny villages by the side of the mountains.

Farming of fruits and vegetables thrive in the wadi. Early morning, the farmers devote themselves to collect different types of common fruits and then ahead directly to markets in Qurayyat for sale. Locals are enthusiastic about introducing the features of the wadi to the visitors.

They asked the authorities to install more signboards warning people against swimming or diving in the deep pools with sharp edged and slippery rocks. “Boards should also advise tourists to dress up properly while swimming in public,” locals requested.

TEXT & PHOTOS BY YAHYA ALSALMANI