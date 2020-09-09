Business 

LVMH drops $16 billion Tiffany takeover, battle lines drawn

Oman Observer

PARIS: French luxury goods giant LVMH said it would walk away from its planned $16 billion takeover of US jeweller Tiffany, in the most high-profile example of a deal to face collapse following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stage is set for an acrimonious legal dispute; Tiffany said it was filing a lawsuit against LVMH to force it to complete the deal as agreed last year, accusing the French group of deliberately stalling completion of the takeover.
The deal, which would have been the biggest-ever in the luxury industry, was struck before the pandemic, which has hit the sector hard and raised questions about whether Louis Vuitton owner LVMH was overpaying.
The luxury industry is facing an unprecedented sales slump after a decade of stellar growth, with revenues expected to fall by as much as 35 per cent this year. It will take until 2022-23 for revenues to return to 2019 levels, according to consultancy Bain. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Australia to spend $3.1bn to increase stake in arms exports

Oman Observer Comments Off on Australia to spend $3.1bn to increase stake in arms exports

Euro zone businesses hit the brakes as trade war stalls growth

Oman Observer Comments Off on Euro zone businesses hit the brakes as trade war stalls growth

HMM forms tie-up with 2M alliance

Oman Observer Comments Off on HMM forms tie-up with 2M alliance