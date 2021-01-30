Luxury hotels post 63 per cent revenue decline in 2020

MUSCAT: Revenues earned by luxury hotels in the Sultanate in the 3- to 5-star categories plunged 62.9 per cent to RO 85.077 million in 2020, down from RO 229.531 million a year earlier.

The latest figures from the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) attest to the brutal impact of the coronavirus pandemic to Oman’s tourism and hospitality sector.

Room occupancy had slumped to a low of 26.4 per cent last year.

A total of 842,491 guests stayed in luxury hotels last year, down from 1,774,258 guests in 2019, a 52.5 per cent decline, according to the NCSI report.

Omanis accounted for the majority (479,336 guests), followed by Europeans (176,743), Asians (72,513), nationals from the GCC (37,357), non-GCC Arab tourists (23,943), Americas (20,668), Oceania (6,345), and Africa (4,243), while a further 21,343 visitors hailed from a host of other countries. — ONA

Related