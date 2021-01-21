Business 

Luxury fashion platform Mytheresa valued at $2.2 bn in IPO

Oman Observer

Munich-based luxury fashion platform Mytheresa said it raised $406.8 million in its US initial public offering (IPO), valuing the e-commerce site at $2.2 billion.
The company said its offering of 15.6 million American depository shares (ADS) is priced at $26 per ADS, up from its previously planned range of $16 to $18 apiece.
Mytheresa, a digital platform that sells products from luxury fashion brands to customers such as Alexander McQueen, Fendi and Gucci, said in a statement it is selling around 13.6 million ADS and its sole shareholder would sell 2 million ADS. — Reuters

 

