Lummus named technology provider for mega stream cracker at Duqm

Lummus Technology, the leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, has been selected as the technology provider for a world-scale mixed-feed Steam Cracker that will form the centrepiece of the giant Duqm Petrochemicals complex coming up downstream of the Duqm Refinery project currently under construction in the Sultanate.

The award is one of 12 technology license packages announced by Duqm Refinery and Petrochemicals Company (DRPIC), which is developing the refinery and the associated petrochemicals complex. The award of the license packages to international technology providers comes ahead of a Final Investment Decision (FID) by DRPIC’s two shareholders – OQ, the integrated energy group of the Sultanate of Oman, and Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI).

Lummus Technology has also been named as the technology provider for the Natural Gas Liquids Extraction and C4 block unit technologies including Butadiene, CDMtbe, and Butene-1 separation.

The derivative unit technologies where awarded to UOP LLC, (Aromatics), Scientific Design Company INC, (Ethylene Oxide Ethylene Glycol), Univation Technologies LLC, (Linear Low Density Polyethylene), Basell Polyolefine GmbH, (High Density Polyethylene), Basell Poliolefine Italia Srl, (Polypropylene), Linde Aktiengesellschaft, (Air Separation Unit), Air Liquide Engineering and Conatruction, (Syngas) and OQ will provide shareholder proprietary technology for both the ethylene and propylene derivative OXO units.

On this occasion, Dr Salim al Huthaili, CEO of DRPIC stated: “We are glad to reach this milestone of the project despite the challenges of COVID-19.

The creativity and agility of the project team is remarkable. We are now looking forward to progressing towards the next stage in the project which includes working with the reputable international technology licensors to finalise the FEED and strive to achieve Final Investment Decision (FID) next year.

We are also happy to report the good progress of the Refinery construction again despite the COVID-19 challenges. We thank our shareholders, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI), OQ and project partners for their commitment and continued support. Once completed, Duqm Petrochemical Complex should significantly improve DRPIC’s contributions to our shareholders.”

From his side, Shane Macnamara, Duqm Petrochemicals Project Director said: “Due to the increasing global demand for petrochemical products, Duqm Petrochemicals will become a significant player in the region, benefiting from its strategic location on the Oman eastern sea board with direct access to international markets. Working with long established technology licensors enables us to develop a world-class project empowering the future development of downstream petrochemical industries in the Special Economic Zone of Duqm.”

