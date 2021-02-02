LuLu opens new hypermarket in Salalah

MUSCAT: LuLu Group, the leading retail chain, further strengthened its presence in Salalah with the grand launch of its hypermarket located at the newly developed Salalah Grand Mall, which is the 26th branch in Oman and 199th globally.

The new store, which is spread over an area of about 100,000 square feet in a single level, was inaugurated with the support of government officials and the senior management of LuLu.

Speaking on the occasion,Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group, expressed his profound happiness and gratitude to the Government, Salalah Municipality and all the authorities for their whole-hearted support and hoped that Oman will continue in its path of development under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. “LuLu Group is committed to expanding its footprint across the Sultanate and is well on track to achieve its ambitious expansion plans with several new projects in Ruwi, Jaalan Bani Bu Ali, and Samayil.

These projects are also a part of the Group’s commitment to the community and will generate direct and in-direct employment opportunities within the local community”, he added.

Speaking on the launch of the new store, Ananth A V, Director of LuLu Group – Oman & India, said, “We are excited about our association with Salalah Grand Mall for the value they bring into this project and appreciate the mall management for giving us the opportunity to be the anchor store.

While we are happy to increase our presence at Salalah, LuLu in Oman has very fond memories of Salalah from where we started our first store to having 26 stores today in the Sultanate with several more in the pipeline. This hypermarket is an important milestone in our quest to deliver quality products and a shopping experience that’s world-class.”

The new store is conveniently set up to offer residents the best of services coupled with value for money. “We are happy to give Salalah this new shopping landmark with a promise to provide a great experience. The offerings at the store have a fine mix of the local and the trending products, keeping the preference of the local populace in mind and we invite customers to shop with us and make the most of the unique offers”, said Shabeer K A, Regional Director, Oman.

