Lulu launches online delivery in Nizwa

MUSCAT: Lulu Oman has flagged off the operation of its online delivery service in Nizwa, bringing a world of products to customers’ fingertips. The new channel has been launched keeping in mind the safety and convenience of online shoppers to meet the rising customer demand for online delivery services.

The commencement of the Nizwa operations follows the successful launch of similar operations across Muscat and Suhar.

The online delivery store was inaugurated by Hamdan Naser Masoud, member of the Majlis Ash’shura, and Ali bin Saeed al Jamudi, senior official from the Nizwa Municipality, along with officials and staff of Lulu.

The operations have a modern infrastructure for more convenient handling of goods and is well equipped to cater to the needs of the customers around Nizwa.

The new online store will enable hassle-free delivery of grocery and non-food products right at customers’ doorsteps.

Shoppers can browse and shop from an online selection of a range of products from everyday groceries, fresh food and dairy products to more trending electronics like mobiles, laptops, tablets, smartphones, mobile accessories to clothing & accessories, furniture, large & small appliances, home furnishings, as well as toys and household products.

An expansive fleet of specially designed vehicles will reach the orders to the customers’ doorstep in a safe and hygienic environment. The vehicles are fitted with 3 temperature controlled compartments for Frozen, Chilled and Ambient requirements.

Ananth A V, Regional Director of Lulu Hypermarkets Oman & India, said, “The launch of the online delivery demonstrates Lulu’s continuous quest for innovation and commitment to serve its customers in the most efficient manner. The online sales is a response to the changes in customer behaviour with a website and app that features a unique assortment of the brands and values that Lulu is known for. We are excited for customers to experience the brand in this new way”.