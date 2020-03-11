Lulu Hypermarket kicks off Beautiful Britain 2020 across Oman

MUSCAT: Lulu Hypermarket launched the Beautiful Britain 2020 across all its branches in Oman. The promotion was inaugurated by Hamish Cowell, the British Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, at Lulu Hypermarket Bausher, on March 10 at 10.30 am. The fest is being held at Lulu branches in Bausher, Darsait, Al Bandar, Wadi Al Lawami, Suhar, Nizwa and Salalah.

The promotion, which is held from March 10 to March 16, 2020, is serving as a platform to promote the best of British brands among the local as well as the expatriate communities in Oman. The event will serve as an opportunity for customers to explore the culinary delights and lifestyles of Britain. From fish and chips to pies and cakes as well as the best chocolate and toffee brands, Lulu has everything in store for the fest.

Hamish Cowell, the British Ambassador commented after inaugurating the promotion, “I am pleased to see that so many brands grown or produced in the United Kingdom will be on the shelves at Lulu Hypermarkets across Oman this week. I would like to thank Lulu Hypermarkets for bringing this exceptional range of British goods to Oman.”

Lulu branches are abuzz with activities during the seven-day promotion. A wide range of food items, confectionery, seafood and meat were exclusively flown in from UK for this promotion. Special in-store counters are put up throughout the promotion, enabling customers to get a real taste of some of the best British delicacies on sale.

The food sampling counters are offering customers many dishes specially prepared for the festival. Other food products, a variety of confectioneries, breads, plain and flavoured yogurts and different types of canned foods, are also featured as part of the promotion. A variety of healthy foods such as diabetic-friendly, gluten free and organic products are also available for health-conscious customers.

