LuLu Exchange celebrates Customer Appreciation Month

MUSCAT: Lulu Exchange, the leading financial services company in Oman, conducted an appreciation programme in honour of its customers during the month of September. Along with customer engagement programmes across its branches, Lulu Exchange teams reached out to long-time customers and thanked them for their loyalty and trust.

Adeeb Ahamed, MD, Lulu Exchange, said: “Our customer appreciation month is really about letting our customers know how much we care about and appreciate their business. These events are important in building strong, long lasting relationships, which is what our business was founded on and continues to be part of our core values today.”

Lulu Exchange has over the years emerged as a preferred exchange house providing fast and reliable money transfer worldwide and foreign exchange services to a cross-section of society, powered by a huge network, reputed partners and high standards of customer care. Lulu Exchange currently has 34 branches across Oman.

LuLu Exchange is well known for its value-laden service and has recently signed agreements with Indian schools enabling parents to pay the school fees at any of its branches, and with cross border bill payment hub PayKii enabling fast cross-border bill payment services in utilities, healthcare, education and more. Lulu Exchange is also working on its mobile app, which will have various features, including instant online transactions payment tracking in real time and payment history, among others.

LuLu Exchange is part of LuLu Financial Group, which is an ISO 9001:2015 certified global financial services enterprise that has its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi and operates more than 185 branches across several GCC countries, such as the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, India, Bangladesh, Philippines, Seychelles and Hong Kong.

