Lukaku pulls Inter 11 clear, Dybala scores in Juve win

MILAN: Romelu Lukaku powered Inter Milan closer to their first league title in over a decade by scoring and setting up Lautaro Martinez in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo that moved his team 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Champions Juventus are 12 points behind Inter in third after beating Napoli 2-1, as Paulo Dybala scored on his return after nearly three months out with the league’s leading scorer Cristiano Ronaldo also on target.

Both fixtures had been rescheduled because of coronavirus outbreaks at Inter last month and Napoli in early October.

Lukaku got his head to an Ashley Young cross to score his 21st league goal this campaign after in the 10th minute at the San Siro and then laid on Lautaro for the second midway through the second half.

Hamed Junior Traore pulled a goal back for the visitors with five minutes to go before Inter claimed a 10th consecutive league win to strengthen their grip on the title.

Antonio Conte’s side are on course for a 19th Serie A title and first since 2010.

“There are nine games to go and each game is worth six points,” said the Inter coach.

“We are trying to do something nice for this city that hasn’t won for 10 years.

“The same team has won for nine, and it would be wonderful to end this reign,” added Conte who led Juventus to the first three of their current run of nine Serie A titles.

JUVE RESTORE SELF-ESTEEM

Juve’s push for a 10th consecutive league title had faltered after taking just one point from their last two league games against lowly Benevento and Torino.

However their win against Napoli was crucial for their Champions League ambitions next season with both teams equal on points in fourth place before kick-off in Turin.

“It was important to restore self-esteem to the team after bad performances. They had to play this kind of match and get this result,” said coach Andrea Pirlo.

Juve were without Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi who tested positive for Covid-19 after international duty with Italy. — AFP