Luckin partners with Louis Dreyfus to launch juices

BEIJING/PARIS: China’s Luckin Coffee Inc and International commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) plan to develop a juice business, as the coffee chain expands into new drink categories in its battle with Starbucks Corp.

Luckin and LDC’s joint venture will produce and distribute co-branded juices and includes plans to build a bottling plant, the companies said in a statement.

As Starbucks and Luckin fight for market share in China, one of the biggest markets for coffee chains, the two companies have been expanding at a rapid pace — focusing on delivery, new products and modern stores to attract customers.

Luckin earlier this month said it would launch tea stores serving freshly-brewed teas, a big factor for the Chinese market filled with tea drinkers, with stores in shopping malls and other commercial locations where guests can spend time than just collect their orders. — Reuters

Related