Paris: One in four students across 36 mainly wealthy countries are lacking basic reading skills and will struggle in “an increasingly volatile, digital world,” according to a major international study published on Tuesday.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said most countries, particularly in the developed world,”have seen little improvement in their performances over the past decade, even though spending on schooling increased by 15 per cent over the same period.” OECD Secretary -General Angel Gurria singled out Estonia as an exception, however, saying it had “advanced rapidly towards the top even though spending about 30 per cent less than the OECD average.” “You don’t have to spend more to get better, that is important,” Gurria said. — dpa

