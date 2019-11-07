Low pressure trough to affect Sultanate from Saturday

Muscat: Weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Center (NMHEWC) indicate that a trough of low pressure located southern Iran will affect the Sultanate from Saturday, 9 to 11 November 2019.

Weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of rains, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds and hail from Saturday evening over the governorates of Musandam, extending gradually to Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah.

Weather charts also indicate relative decrease in temperature associated with his weather condition.

Sea state will be moderate along most of the Sultanate’s coasts with wave height ranging between 1.5 to 2 metres.

The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) advices all to take precaution while raining and wadis overflow, and check the sea state before sailing. –ONA