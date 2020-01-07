Low pressure to impact Oman from Thursday

Muscat: The weather analysis in the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicate that the Sultanate will be affected by a trough of low pressure starting from Tuesday, January 9 to 12, 2020.

A statement on Tuesday issued by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said that chances of rain showers with various intensities occasionally thundershowers are expected starting from Thursday night to affect the Governorate of Musandam, and extending gradually on Friday to affect the Governorates of Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah.

Sea state will be moderate to rough along most of the Sultanate’s coasts with wave height ranging from 1.5 metre to 2.5 metres. PACA advices all to take precaution while raining, avoid crossing wadis and check the sea state before sailing. –ONA