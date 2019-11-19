Low pressure to bring more rains

Muscat: Areas in and around the Hajar Mountains are expected to receive heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming hours.

According to the weather analysis of the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre, a trough of low pressure, located in south of Iran, will affect the Sultanate for four days until Friday, November 22, 2019.

Oman Meteorology expects the weather conditions to be partly cloudy with chances of rain, occasional thundershowers associated with fresh winds, hail and flash flood from Tuesday evening over the Governorate of Musandam, extending gradually to the Governorates of Al Buraimi, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhiliyah, Muscat, North Al Sharqiyah and South Al Sharqiyah.

The weather charts also indicate a relative decrease in temperature associated with the weather condition.

Jabal Shams will have the lowest minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, followed by Haima (16), Nizwa (18), Buraimi, Ibra and Rustaq (19) alike.

Muscat and Suhar will have minimum temperatures of 20 degrees during the next four days.

Sea state will be moderate to rough along the coastal areas of the Sea of Oman with wave height ranging between 2.5 and 1.5 metres while it will be moderate along rest of the coasts with wave height ranging between 1 and 0.5 metres.

PACA has advised the public to take precautions while raining and wadis overflow and to check the sea state before sailing.