Low pressure to affect northern parts of Oman

Muscat: The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre has indicated that a trough of low pressure named (AL-Tayibat ) will affect northern parts of the Sultanate from November 14-15.

“It is expected that varied intensity of rainfall, occasionally thundershowers associated with fresh winds over governorate of Musandam extend gradually to affect governorates of North al Batinah, South al Batinah, Muscat, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Dakhliyah, North al Sharqiyah, and South al Sharqiyah,” the statement said.

The weather event will be associated with moderate to fresh northeasterly winds which will lead to a relative decrease in temperature.

The sea state will be moderate to rough along with the coastal areas of Musandam governorate Oman Sea with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters.

Civil Aviation Authority had advised all to take precautions during rain and wadis and to check the visibility and sea state before sailing and follow the Issued weather bulletins and reports.

