Low pressure intensifies to tropical depression

Muscat: The low pressure system is now 200 Km away from Salalah and has intensified into tropical depression and is expected to move into Dhofar Governorate in the next 48 hours.

The wind speed at the center of the depression is now between 17 to 25 knots which is 30 to 45 km per hour. The direction continues to be toward Dhofar and the thundershowers may continue until Sunday.

“The center is still over the sea but the drifting clouds are bringing rains over Dhofar along with strong winds. The wind is expected to be stronger tomorrow evening and might impact Al Wusta as well resulting in dust rising in desert areas. The sea condition by tomorrow is forecast to be rough,” said the weather forecaster at National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center.

Amount of rain expected is 50-90mm associated with fresh wind, flash floods with reduced horizontal visibility and rough conditions with wave height of 2-4 meters in the next 24 hours.

The weather map indicates continuous flow of clouds accompanying the depression with heavy thundershowers.

Mirbat recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 37 mm in the last 24 hours receiving most of the rain since the low depression formed over the Arabian Sea and began its impact on Dhofar Governorate on Wednesday.

Qairoon Hairiti followed with 32.8 mm of rain, Taqah – 23.4 mm, Salalah received 20 mm, Sadah – 10 mm, while and Dalkhout received 4.4 mm.

Thunderstorm advisory had been alerted for Taqah, Mirbat, Salalah Port, Shaleem, Halaniyat Islands, Qairoon Hairiti and Sadah.

The Public Authority for Civial Aviation has alerted the necessity to take precaution and not to go to the wadis during the thunderstorms and adhere to the committee’s decisions – not to leave the house unless necessary.

The system has been developing over the southwest Arabian Sea near Socotra Island.

“The system is intensifying and more rains are expected in the coming hours,” said the weather expert at Oman Met Office, National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center of Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries urged farmers to be cautious during the weather system. The Ministry called on all farmers, breeders of livestock and beekeepers to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety as well as their livestock and hives, not to risk grazing livestock and keep them away from wadis and not to leave hives in low lying areas.

The impact of the tropical weather, which began on Wednesday night, is expected to last until Sunday as per the current indication on the intensity of the system.

Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate are expected with chances of clouds development over Al Hajar Mountains.

Along coastal areas of Oman Sea wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming variable light at night and over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along Arabian Sea coasts.