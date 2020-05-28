Low pressure intensifies over Dhofar Coast

Muscat: Mirbat recorded the highest amount of rainfall with 37 mm in the last 24 hours receiving most of the rain since the low depression formed over the Arabian Sea and began its impact on Dhofar Governorate on Wednesday.

Salalah received 12 mm, Sadah – 10 mm, 4.6 mm – Taqah, while Qairoon Hairiti and Dalkhout both received 4.4 mm.

Thunderstorm advisory had been alerted for Taqah, Mirbat, Salalah Port, Shaleem, Halaniyat Islands, Qairoon Hairiti and Sadah.

According to the weather forecaster at the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center, the weather system is currently intensifying and the wind knots are expected to reach 17 to 27, which will then change the classification of the system to a tropical depression. Currently, it is still in the category of low pressure.

The system has been developing over the southwest Arabian Sea near Socotra Island and is still currently less than 17 knots while filing this report on Thursday afternoon.

“The system is intensifying and more rains are expected in the coming hours,” said the weather expert at Oman Met Office, National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center of Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries urged farmers to be cautious during the weather system. The Ministry called on all farmers, breeders of livestock and beekeepers to take the necessary precautions to ensure their safety as well as their livestock and hives, not to risk grazing livestock and keep them away from wadis and not to leave hives in low lying areas.

The impact of the tropical weather, which began on Wednesday night, is expected to last until May 29th and isolated rain and thundershowers are expected across the coastal areas and adjoining mountains of Dhofar Governorate during this period.

Mainly clear skies over the rest of the Sultanate are expected with chances of clouds development over Al Hajar Mountains.

Along coastal areas of Oman Sea wind will be northeasterly light to moderate during day becoming variable light at night and over the rest of the Sultanate winds will be southerly to southeasterly light to moderate occasionally fresh along Arabian Sea coasts. Sea state is expected to be moderate along the coastal areas of Arabian Sea with maximum wave height of 2.0 meters.