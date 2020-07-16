Low pressure in Arabian Sea to impact Oman: Met

Muscat: The latest weather analysis of the National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center indicated the existence of an area of the low-pressure system over the Arabian sea, causing an advection of clouds with chances of varying intensity of rainfall occasionally thundershowers over Governorates of South al Sharqiyah, Al-Wusta, and Dhofar associated with fresh downdraft winds cause blowing sand and dust over deserts and open areas.

As the effect of this system will be between July 17 and 20, the Public Authority to Civil Aviation (PACA) has advised the citizens and expatriates to take precautions and stay away from low-level areas, avoid crossing wadis and make sure of the sea state before avoid venturing into it and follow-up all-weather bulletins.