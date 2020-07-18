Low pressure in Arabian Sea to bring heavy rains

Muscat: The low-pressure system over the Arabian sea, is causing an advection of clouds with chances of varying intensity of rainfall occasionally thundershowers over Governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al-Wusta, and Dhofar associated with fresh downdraft winds until Monday, July 20, Oman Met said in an alert.

Heavy rain and thundershower are expected to affect the mentioned governorates with rainfall amounts ranging from 40 to 80 nun during today and tomorrow, associated with fresh downdraft winds, flash floods, and reduction in horizontal visibility, Oman Met said.

In addition, the rough sea is expected along with the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea (3—4 m).

The alert will be updated every 12 hours if necessary, it said.

The clouds flowing from the Arabian Sea have extended to the governorates of North and South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Muscat, and South al Batinah, and parts of the North Coast of Al Batinah, the report on Saturday said.

The local cloud formations on the western Hajar Mountains (Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah) will lead to opportunities for separate rains, including thunderstorms.