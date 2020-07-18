Front Stories Local 

Low pressure in Arabian Sea to bring heavy rains

Oman Observer

Muscat: The low-pressure system over the Arabian sea, is causing an advection of clouds with chances of varying intensity of rainfall occasionally thundershowers over Governorates of South Sharqiyah, Al-Wusta, and Dhofar associated with fresh downdraft winds until Monday, July 20, Oman Met said in an alert.

Heavy rain and thundershower are expected to affect the mentioned governorates with rainfall amounts ranging from 40 to 80 nun during today and tomorrow, associated with fresh downdraft winds, flash floods, and reduction in horizontal visibility, Oman Met said.

In addition, the rough sea is expected along with the coastal areas of the Arabian Sea (3—4 m).

The alert will be updated every 12 hours if necessary, it said.

The clouds flowing from the Arabian Sea have extended to the governorates of North and South Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Muscat, and South al Batinah, and parts of the North Coast of Al Batinah, the report on Saturday said.

The local cloud formations on the western Hajar Mountains (Al Buraimi and Al Dhahirah) will lead to opportunities for separate rains, including thunderstorms.

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7265 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

ROP busts fake cheque racket

Oman Observer Comments Off on ROP busts fake cheque racket

Applications to take part in 3rd edition of Entrepreneurship Award continue

Oman Observer Comments Off on Applications to take part in 3rd edition of Entrepreneurship Award continue

Latest: Hikka crosses Al Wusta with strong winds

Oman Observer Comments Off on Latest: Hikka crosses Al Wusta with strong winds