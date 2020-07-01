Low pressure in Arabian Sea may bring rains

Muscat: A low pressure that has developed in the middle of the Arabian Sea is moving toward the South East region of Oman. Rough waves with a height of three meters are experienced in the Arabian Sea currently and rains are expected in Dhofar, Al Wusta, and Al Sharqiyah in the next two days.

On Thursday the neighbouring governorates, especially North Al Sharqiyah, may receive rain, explained Nasser al Ismaily, weather forecaster at Oman Meteorology.

Meanwhile, the south-westerly wind is already bringing in the monsoon in Dhofar with its characteristic drizzle and light rain. On the other hand, Al Hajr Mountains continue with the active local cloud formation bringing thundershowers to the region and adjoining areas.

“We can see now some advective clouds coming towards the coast. By Wednesday these clouds will bring the rain. Thursday will have more rain which could cover the adjoining areas such as North Al Sharqiya and even Al Dakhiliyah as well as parts of Al Dhahira,” explained Al Ismaily.

As per the medium-range forecast, the summer rain will continue to be active this week. Cautions are to be practiced, advised the weather forecaster as the rains in Al Hajr Mountains activate flash floods and accordingly, wadis must be avoided.

“Keep away from the wadis and if you are in the mountainous areas then stay clear of lightening as there can be mishaps especially while using mobile phones. Visibility can be poor during the thundershowers. Due to the low pressure, the sea is rough in the Arabian Sea and moderate in the Oman Sea. So sea goers and fishermen must check weather bulletins before venturing into the sea,” warned the weather forecaster.

The temperature is expected to go down three to five degrees in the coastal areas due to the cloud formations and rains, and in Al Dhakhiliya by one degree. But the dip in the temperature may not be noticeable because of the high humidity.