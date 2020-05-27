Low pressure developing in Arabian Sea: Met

The analysis of National Multi Hazards Early Warning Center has indicated a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Arabian Sea near Socotra Island (less than 17 Knots) and it is very likely to concentrate on Depression (17-27 Knots) in the next 72 hours, Oman Meteorology said.

Clouds advection associated with isolated rain occasionally thundershowers are expected along with the coastal areas and adjoining mountains of Dhofar Governorate starting from today (May 27) and last for the next three days.

Another low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Arabian sea towards the end of May 2020

Moderate to the rough sea is expected along with the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate with a maximum wave height of 2.5 meters starting from May 29, 2020.

The National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center said it keeps monitoring all the updates of this tropical weather event and the Public Authority for Civil Aviation advises the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports.