Looking back on a momentous year

A year has passed since the passing of the late Sultan Qaboos — May God rest his soul! — whose persona and legacy are ingrained in the minds of Omanis. Upon assuming power on July 23, 1970, Sultan Qaboos did not rest, but rather embarked on a vigorous programme of development that has benefited every part of the country.

Not surprisingly, expressions of gratitude and thanks to this exceptional leader will never cease. All around us are examples of his great works that he undertook during his reign spanning half a century, which are evident in the economic, social, cultural and other sectors.

Today, we have entered a new era marking one year since His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik — may God protect him — who has devoted his time and efforts from the very first moment to building on the modern renaissance.

In his sights are his beloved Oman and its people before anything else.

As for the citizens, everyone has hailed the decrees and decisions issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham, all of which are aimed at strengthening the position of the Sultanate in the modern era.

Oman launched its Tenth Five-Year Development Plan a few days ago with the start of the Vision Oman 2040 roadmap.

This plan features many national goals and seeks to achieve more initiatives and projects to fuel Oman’s development in the educational, health, social, cultural, financial and economic fields.

The 2040 Vision aims to achieve these objectives within a specific timeframe planned, with due importance given to core guiding principles, such as good governance, accountability, probity and professionalism.

Everyone aware that countries in the region and the wider world are currently going through a difficult period as a result of the economic and financial crises due to the decline in global oil prices, and the continuing negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Omani society has however shown itself to be resilient in the face of these challenges, and is eager to capitalize on new opportunities to achieve the future aspirations of the people of the country.

Their goal is to enrich the renaissance with more achievements and gains, so that everyone can live in security, safety and stability.

Building a new Oman today requires work to diversify sources of income through initiatives and programmes to support the growth of non-oil sectors and thereby bolster the country’s revenue base. This requires development of our tourism, fisheries and mineral wealth, besides hydrocarbons.

All countries in the region are working today to direct their natural and financial resources to achieve more prosperity for their peoples.

The Sultanate is guided by the same goal with an added focus on fiscal sustainability as it seeks to move away from its dependence on oil resources.

HAIDER AL LAWATI

haiderdawood@hotmail.com